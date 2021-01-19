A U.S. Air Force M-ATV patrols the fence line of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing in an undisclosed location, Jan. 19, 2021. Deployed security forces defenders ensure the base remains secure in order to carry out its mission both day and night, 365 days-a-year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 05:12 Photo ID: 6502178 VIRIN: 210119-Z-IN381-040 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 21.23 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Members of the 332 Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Sweep Perimeter Road [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.