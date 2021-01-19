Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of the 332 Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Sweep Perimeter Road [Image 3 of 4]

    Members of the 332 Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Sweep Perimeter Road

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force M-ATV patrols the fence line of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing in an undisclosed location, Jan. 19, 2021. Deployed security forces defenders ensure the base remains secure in order to carry out its mission both day and night, 365 days-a-year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 05:12
    Photo ID: 6502178
    VIRIN: 210119-Z-IN381-040
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.23 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Members of the 332 Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Sweep Perimeter Road [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Legacy
    Red Tails
    Global Reach
    332 Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron
    332d AEW
    Deployed Defenders

