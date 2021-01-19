Members of the 332 Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Sweep Perimeter Road

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Yates, a security forces defender with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, conducts a base perimeter patrol, Jan. 19, 2021. He and other defenders ensure the base remains secure in order to carry out its mission both day and night, 365 days-a-year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette)

