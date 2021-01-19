U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Yates, a security forces defender with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, conducts a base perimeter patrol, Jan. 19, 2021. He and other defenders ensure the base remains secure in order to carry out its mission both day and night, 365 days-a-year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 05:11
|Photo ID:
|6502176
|VIRIN:
|210119-Z-IN381-0051
|Resolution:
|4807x7210
|Size:
|20.18 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Members of the 332 Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Sweep Perimeter Road [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Defenders forge culture of service, remember fallen Airmen
LEAVE A COMMENT