Sgt. Mark Henderson and 1st Lt. Taylor Firn, Soldiers with the explosive ordnance disposal team attached to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, examine the X-ray of an explosive ordnance during an EOD emergency call in Gjilan/Gnjilane, Kosovo, on Jan. 27, 2021. The EOD team takes all possible safety measures to ensure everyone remains safe throughout the mission. The 702nd Ordnance Company, based out of Grafenwoehr, Germany, is supporting the NATO-led KFOR mission, which is dedicated ensuring freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 03:39
|Photo ID:
|6502151
|VIRIN:
|210127-Z-TN401-1002
|Resolution:
|4404x2562
|Size:
|899.81 KB
|Location:
|GJILAN, ZZ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR EOD Soldiers safely remove unexploded ordnance [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
