Sgt. Josh Wilkinson, a military police Soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, detonates an explosive ordnance found during an emergency call in Gjilan/ Gnjilane, Kosovo, on Jan. 27, 2021. Interested in the EOD job, Wilkinson joined the team on the call and was allowed to press the detonator. The 702nd Ordnance Company, based out of Grafenwoehr, Germany, is supporting the NATO-led KFOR mission, which is dedicated to ensuring freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 03:40 Photo ID: 6502150 VIRIN: 210127-Z-TN401-1005 Resolution: 4069x2766 Size: 809.46 KB Location: GJILAN, ZZ Hometown: BEL AIR, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR EOD Soldiers safely remove unexploded ordnance [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.