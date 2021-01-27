KFOR EOD Soldiers safely remove unexploded ordnance

Sgt. Mark Henderson, a Soldier with the explosive ordnance disposal team attached to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, tests an X-ray system during an EOD emergency call in Gjilan/Gnjilane, Kosovo, on Jan. 27, 2021. Henderson used the X-ray to determine if the explosive ordnance was safe to be moved. The 702nd Ordnance Company, based out of Grafenwoehr, Germany, is supporting the NATO-led KFOR mission, which is dedicated to creating a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

