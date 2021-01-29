MESG 1 Chief Pinning Ceremony

210128-N-BR087-1158

SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Gunner’s Mate Dejion Rivers, assigned to the Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 1, Detachment Guam, is pinned to the rank of chief petty officer by his family during a ceremony held on Naval Base Guam. The maritime expeditionary security forces are forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and can conduct combat operations to dominate the littorals and reinforce blue water operations while also providing high value asset escorts, harbor area defense, and search and seizure overwatch. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole C. Pielop)

