    MESG 1 Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    MESG 1 Chief Pinning Ceremony

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pielop 

    Commander Task Force 75

    210128-N-BR087-1057
    SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Master-at-Arms Victor Martinez, assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 1, Detachment Guam, is pinned to the rank of chief petty officer by his family during a ceremony held on Naval Base Guam. The maritime expeditionary security forces are forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and can conduct combat operations to dominate the littorals and reinforce blue water operations while also providing high value asset escorts, harbor area defense, and search and seizure overwatch. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole C. Pielop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 00:37
    Photo ID: 6502077
    VIRIN: 210128-N-BR087-1057
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MESG 1 Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Cole Pielop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    security
    guam
    chief pinning
    mesg

