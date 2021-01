MESG 1 Chief Pinning Ceremony

210128-N-BR087-1082

SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Master-at-Arms Victor Martinez, assigned to the Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 1, Detachment Guam, receives his combo cover during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony held on Naval Base Guam. The maritime expeditionary security forces are forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and can conduct combat operations to dominate the littorals and reinforce blue water operations while also providing high value asset escorts, harbor area defense, and search and seizure overwatch. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole C. Pielop)

