25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 4

(from left to right) Mr. Jeffrey Ray, Sling Load Course Instructor, observes U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Adrian Asencio as he signals the helicopter to move in position over a vehicle while U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Pete Esparza, a member of the Tactical Air Control Party, 25th Air Support Operations Squadron, monitors and communicates with the aircraft during the hands on portion of the sling load operations course at Area X on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on January 29, 2020. The training was hosted by the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division and certified both Marines and Soldiers for Sling Load operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

