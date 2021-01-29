25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 4

Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division hook a vehicle up to a helicopter during hands on training for sling load operations at Area X on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on January 29, 2020. The training was hosted by the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division and certified both Marines and Soldiers for Sling Load operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 Photo ID: 6501989 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US