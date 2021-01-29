25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 4

Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division prepare to hook a vehicle up to a helicopter, under instruction from Mr. Kevin Grobarcik, Branch Chief for the Air Delivery Field Service Department, during hands on training for sling load operations at Area X on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on January 29, 2020. The training was hosted by the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division and certified both Marines and Soldiers for Sling Load operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

