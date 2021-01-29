Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 4 [Image 7 of 7]

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 4

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division prepare to hook a vehicle up to a helicopter, under instruction from Mr. Kevin Grobarcik, Branch Chief for the Air Delivery Field Service Department, during hands on training for sling load operations at Area X on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on January 29, 2020. The training was hosted by the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division and certified both Marines and Soldiers for Sling Load operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 22:18
    Photo ID: 6501992
    VIRIN: 210129-A-RN631-662
    Resolution: 4689x3126
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 4 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 4
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 4
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 4
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 4
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 4
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 4
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Sling Load Operations
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT