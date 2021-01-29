Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 4 [Image 3 of 7]

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 4

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jesse Davidson and Lance Cpl. Daisy Rodriguez, Landing Support Specialists with Combat Logistics Battalion 3, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, prepare a vehicle for sling load operations at Area X on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Jauary 29, 2020. The training was hosted by the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division and certified both Marines and Soldiers for Sling Load operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 22:18
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 4 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Combat Logistics Battalion 3
    Sling Load Operations
    Combat Logistics Regiment 3
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

