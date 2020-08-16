NRL Bio-inspired Adapted Techniques for Sensing, Actuation and Vocalization using Vibro-acoustics (BATSAVVi)

U.S. Naval Research Laboratory researchers characterize Topological Data Analysis based clustering of acoustic percepts for wall and door detection. NRL’s Bio-inspired Adapted Techniques for Sensing, Actuation and Vocalization using Vibro-acoustics (BATSAVVi) project aims to apply passive echolocation to unmanned vehicles, utilizing self-generated vibration to allow bio-inspired communication, localization and situational awareness. (Courtesy image from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory).
