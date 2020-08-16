Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NRL Bio-inspired Adapted Techniques for Sensing, Actuation and Vocalization using Vibro-acoustics (BATSAVVi) [Image 4 of 4]

    NRL Bio-inspired Adapted Techniques for Sensing, Actuation and Vocalization using Vibro-acoustics (BATSAVVi)

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory researchers characterize Topological Data Analysis based clustering of acoustic percepts for wall and door detection. NRL’s Bio-inspired Adapted Techniques for Sensing, Actuation and Vocalization using Vibro-acoustics (BATSAVVi) project aims to apply passive echolocation to unmanned vehicles, utilizing self-generated vibration to allow bio-inspired communication, localization and situational awareness. (Courtesy image from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2020
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 15:53
    Photo ID: 6501404
    VIRIN: 200816-N-NO204-004
    Resolution: 798x553
    Size: 108.09 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRL Bio-inspired Adapted Techniques for Sensing, Actuation and Vocalization using Vibro-acoustics (BATSAVVi) [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NRL Bio-inspired Adapted Techniques for Sensing, Actuation and Vocalization using Vibro-acoustics (BATSAVVi)
    NRL Bio-inspired Adapted Techniques for Sensing, Actuation and Vocalization using Vibro-acoustics (BATSAVVi)
    NRL Bio-inspired Adapted Techniques for Sensing, Actuation and Vocalization using Vibro-acoustics (BATSAVVi)
    NRL Bio-inspired Adapted Techniques for Sensing, Actuation and Vocalization using Vibro-acoustics (BATSAVVi)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SAVVi NRL Research Team Receives Science &amp; Technology Cooperation Commendation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    aerospace
    UAV
    bio-inspired
    obstacle detection and avoidance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT