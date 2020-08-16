U.S. Naval Research Laboratory researchers characterize Topological Data Analysis based clustering of acoustic percepts for wall and door detection. NRL’s Bio-inspired Adapted Techniques for Sensing, Actuation and Vocalization using Vibro-acoustics (BATSAVVi) project aims to apply passive echolocation to unmanned vehicles, utilizing self-generated vibration to allow bio-inspired communication, localization and situational awareness. (Courtesy image from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2020 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 15:53 Photo ID: 6501404 VIRIN: 200816-N-NO204-004 Resolution: 798x553 Size: 108.09 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NRL Bio-inspired Adapted Techniques for Sensing, Actuation and Vocalization using Vibro-acoustics (BATSAVVi) [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.