NRL Bio-inspired Adapted Techniques for Sensing, Actuation and Vocalization using Vibro-acoustics (BATSAVVi)

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Bio-inspired Adapted Techniques for Sensing, Actuation and Vocalization using Vibro-acoustics (BATSAVVi) team conducts a Motor-Propeller System servo experiment conducted in the Laboratory for Autonomous Systems Research, Aug. 16, 2019. The propeller is spinning at constant speed. A Pulse Density Modulated microphone is placed in between the Motor-Propeller System and wall to collect acoustic data. (Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory)

