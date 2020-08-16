Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRL Bio-inspired Adapted Techniques for Sensing, Actuation and Vocalization using Vibro-acoustics (BATSAVVi)

    08.16.2020

    Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Bio-inspired Adapted Techniques for Sensing, Actuation and Vocalization using Vibro-acoustics (BATSAVVi) team conducts experimental setup in the Laboratory for Autonomous Systems Research Desert High Bay for wall/distance estimation experimentation using a linear array of microphones, Aug. 16, 2019. (Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2020
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021
    VIRIN: 200816-N-NO204-001
    This work, NRL Bio-inspired Adapted Techniques for Sensing, Actuation and Vocalization using Vibro-acoustics (BATSAVVi) [Image 4 of 4], by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAVVi NRL Research Team Receives Science &amp; Technology Cooperation Commendation

    aerospace
    UAV
    bio-inspired
    obstacle detection and avoidance

