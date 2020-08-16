Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRL Bio-inspired Adapted Techniques for Sensing, Actuation and Vocalization using Vibro-acoustics (BATSAVVi) [Image 3 of 4]

    NRL Bio-inspired Adapted Techniques for Sensing, Actuation and Vocalization using Vibro-acoustics (BATSAVVi)

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2020

    Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Bio-inspired Adapted Techniques for Sensing, Actuation and Vocalization using Vibro-acoustics (BATSAVVi) team conducts a Motor-Propeller System servo experiment conducted in the Laboratory for Autonomous Systems Research, Aug. 16, 2019. The second propeller on the far right side of the arm acts as the actuation to move the arm to evaluate changes in the acoustic signature based upon the distance between the propeller and the wall. (Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2020
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SAVVi NRL Research Team Receives Science &amp; Technology Cooperation Commendation

    aerospace
    UAV
    bio-inspired
    obstacle detection and avoidance

