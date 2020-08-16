NRL Bio-inspired Adapted Techniques for Sensing, Actuation and Vocalization using Vibro-acoustics (BATSAVVi)

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Bio-inspired Adapted Techniques for Sensing, Actuation and Vocalization using Vibro-acoustics (BATSAVVi) team conducts a Motor-Propeller System servo experiment conducted in the Laboratory for Autonomous Systems Research, Aug. 16, 2019. The second propeller on the far right side of the arm acts as the actuation to move the arm to evaluate changes in the acoustic signature based upon the distance between the propeller and the wall. (Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory)

