SUBLANT Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony

Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, right, commander, Submarine Forces, and Force Master Chief Steve Bosco, left, pose for a photo with newly pinned chief petty officers during a pinning ceremony at Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic, Jan. 29, 2021. U.S. Navy Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, and strong leadership ability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron Stoner)

