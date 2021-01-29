Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUBLANT Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    SUBLANT Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Stoner 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Chief Electronics Technician (Navigation) Matthew Mak, center, receives his chief anchors during a chief pinning ceremony at Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic, Jan. 29, 2021. U.S. Navy Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, and strong leadership ability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron Stoner)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    SUBLANT Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony

