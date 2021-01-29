Chief Information Systems Technician (Submarines) Shanaar Barber receives his chief anchors from his wife during a chief pinning ceremony at Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic, Jan. 29, 2021. U.S. Navy Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, and strong leadership ability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron Stoner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 15:24 Photo ID: 6501356 VIRIN: 210129-N-UB406-0010 Resolution: 4719x3141 Size: 848.6 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SUBLANT Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Cameron Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.