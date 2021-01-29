SUBLANT Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony

Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic (SUBLANT) advanced three chief petty officers to their new paygrade during a pinning ceremony, Jan. 29.



The newest Sailors to take on new positions of leadership and responsibility in SUBLANT’s chief mess are Chief Yeoman Brian Battin, Chief Electronics Technician (Navigation) Matthew Mak, and Chief Information Systems Technician (Submarines) Shanaar Barber.



“In the Navy, we often talk about what deckplate leadership really is and everyone usually has their own idea,” said Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, Submarine Forces. “To me, deckplate leadership is when Chief Petty Officers have a good sense of the pulse of their ships, commands, watch floors, and staffs they are on. They have a good connection between the junior enlisted, the senior enlisted, and the officers. Chiefs serve as an effective bridge between these different groups, allowing communication to go up and down the chain of command very seamlessly with the goal of improving transparency and ownership.”



The advancement to a chief petty officer is often seen as a major milestone in an enlisted Sailor’s career.



“Congratulations to our newest Chief Petty Officers,” said Force Master Chief Steve Bosco. “You are charged with the unfathomable responsibility of leading America’s sons and daughters during unpresented times. There is no room for failure, ask for help if needed - take charge and lead on! Our Navy team depends on it.”



While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused changes in the way ceremonies are traditionally held, the newly advanced chiefs each received their anchors and combination covers with select family, friends and coworkers in attendance. Additional attendees were able to view the pinning ceremony through a video teleconference held by the command.



The U.S. Submarine Force provides the training, logistical plans, manpower and operational support to maintain the ability of the Force to respond to both peacetime and wartime demands while ensuring the U.S. Navy maintains undersea superiority into the future.

