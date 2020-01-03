U.S. Airmen assigned to the F-16 Viper Demo Team pose for Maj. Joshua "Cabo" Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot and commander, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, S.C., March 1, 2020. The Viper Demo Team participates in the annual Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation training conference to prepare for their air show performance season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 13:56
|Photo ID:
|6501195
|VIRIN:
|200301-F-CD693-1101
|Resolution:
|6892x4133
|Size:
|11.84 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Viper Demo Team participates in Heritage Flight Training [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
