Viper Demo Team participates in Heritage Flight Training

Maj. Garret "Toro" Schmitz, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies an F-16 Viper at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, S.C., March 1, 2020. The Viper Demo Team participates in the annual Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation training conference to prepare for their air show performance season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

