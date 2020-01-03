Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demo Team participates in Heritage Flight Training [Image 4 of 4]

    Viper Demo Team participates in Heritage Flight Training

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Ingold 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jared Henry, F-16 Viper Demo Team (VDT) avionics specialist, films Maj. Garret "Toro" Schmitz, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, S.C., March 1, 2020. The Viper Demo Team participates in the annual Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation training conference to prepare for their air show performance season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Viper Demo Team participates in Heritage Flight Training [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    f-16
    fighting falcon
    viper
    viper demo team
    viper demo

