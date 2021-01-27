A 786th Civil Engineer Squadron equipment operator drives a modified farm tractor as part of snow removal efforts at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 27, 2021. These vehicles can drive on sidewalks removing up to four inches of snow at once. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)
This work, Got snow? Snow problem for 786th CES [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
