    Got snow? Snow problem for 786th CES

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A 786th Civil Engineer Squadron equipment operator drives a modified farm tractor as part of snow removal efforts at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 27, 2021. These vehicles can drive on sidewalks removing up to four inches of snow at once. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 10:50
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Ramstein Air Base

