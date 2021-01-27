Herbert Michel, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment operator, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 27, 2021. Michel is one of several 786 CES members who keep Ramstein personnel safe by clearing roadways of snow and ice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 10:50 Photo ID: 6501007 VIRIN: 210127-F-PJ020-1020 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.88 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Got snow? Snow problem for 786th CES [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.