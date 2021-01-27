Got snow? Snow problem for 786th CES

A 786th Civil Engineer Squadron equipment operator drives a modified dump truck to remove snow at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 27, 2021. The truck has a plow installed on the front and a salt-spreader on the back for easier snow removal. Teams from the 786 CES help clear roads in inclement weather and ensure safety for Ramstein motorists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

