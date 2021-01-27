A 786th Civil Engineer Squadron modified dump truck prepares for departure at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 27, 2021. These trucks are designed to remove up to eight inches of snow at once. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 10:49
|Photo ID:
|6501005
|VIRIN:
|210127-F-PJ020-1018
|Resolution:
|4449x2961
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Got snow? Snow problem for 786th CES [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT