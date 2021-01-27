Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Barksdale B-52’s take off in support of Bomber Task Force mission [Image 3 of 3]

    Barksdale B-52’s take off in support of Bomber Task Force mission

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress takes off from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., during a Bomber Task Force deployment Jan. 27, 2021. By conducting BTF deployments, Barksdale's bombers offer a global strike capability anytime, anywhere around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 10:35
    Photo ID: 6500999
    VIRIN: 210127-F-LC363-1049
    Resolution: 5568x3132
    Size: 22.66 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale B-52’s take off in support of Bomber Task Force mission [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barksdale B-52’s take off in support of Bomber Task Force mission
    Barksdale B-52’s take off in support of Bomber Task Force mission
    Barksdale B-52’s take off in support of Bomber Task Force mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    B-52
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    B-52H Stratofortress
    AFGSC
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT