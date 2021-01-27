A B-52H Stratofortress takes off from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., during a Bomber Task Force deployment Jan. 27, 2021. By conducting BTF deployments, Barksdale's bombers offer a global strike capability anytime, anywhere around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|01.27.2021
|01.29.2021 10:35
|6500999
|210127-F-LC363-1049
|5568x3132
|22.66 MB
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|4
|1
This work, Barksdale B-52’s take off in support of Bomber Task Force mission [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
