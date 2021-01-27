Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale B-52’s take off in support of Bomber Task Force mission

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman from the 96th Bomb Squadron boards a bus at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., before a Bomber Task Force deployment Jan. 27, 2021. By conducting BTF deployments, the 2nd Bomb Wing continues to demonstrate the ability to execute flying missions, sustain readiness and support the health and safety of U.S. members, as well as Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 10:35
    Photo ID: 6500997
    VIRIN: 210127-F-LC363-1018
    Resolution: 3616x2034
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale B-52’s take off in support of Bomber Task Force mission [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

