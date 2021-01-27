Barksdale B-52’s take off in support of Bomber Task Force mission

An Airman from the 96th Bomb Squadron boards a bus at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., before a Bomber Task Force deployment Jan. 27, 2021. By conducting BTF deployments, the 2nd Bomb Wing continues to demonstrate the ability to execute flying missions, sustain readiness and support the health and safety of U.S. members, as well as Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

