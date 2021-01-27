A B-52H Stratofortress taxis the flight line prior to take off at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., as part of a Bomber Task Force deployment, Jan. 27, 2021. The 2nd Bomb Wing conducts BTFs to ensure the ability to present uncompromising combat capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|01.27.2021
|01.29.2021 10:35
|6500998
|210127-F-LC363-1030
|4734x2663
|12.57 MB
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|1
|1
This work, Barksdale B-52’s take off in support of Bomber Task Force mission [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
