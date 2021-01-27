Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Barksdale B-52’s take off in support of Bomber Task Force mission [Image 2 of 3]

    Barksdale B-52’s take off in support of Bomber Task Force mission

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress taxis the flight line prior to take off at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., as part of a Bomber Task Force deployment, Jan. 27, 2021. The 2nd Bomb Wing conducts BTFs to ensure the ability to present uncompromising combat capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 10:35
    Photo ID: 6500998
    VIRIN: 210127-F-LC363-1030
    Resolution: 4734x2663
    Size: 12.57 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale B-52’s take off in support of Bomber Task Force mission [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barksdale B-52’s take off in support of Bomber Task Force mission
    Barksdale B-52’s take off in support of Bomber Task Force mission
    Barksdale B-52’s take off in support of Bomber Task Force mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    B-52
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    B-52H Stratofortress
    AFGSC
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT