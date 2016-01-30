210128-N-BM428-0026 CANAKKALES STRAIT (Jan. 28, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) transits the Canakkales Strait, Jan. 28, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2016 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 08:09 Photo ID: 6500839 VIRIN: 210128-N-BM428-0026 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 813.23 KB Location: DARDANELLES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter Enters the Black Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.