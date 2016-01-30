210128-N-BM428-0006 CANAKKALE STRAIT (Jan. 28, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Christopher Martino stands watch on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) while the ship transits the Canakkale Strait, Jan. 28, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2016 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 08:09 Photo ID: 6500832 VIRIN: 210128-N-BM428-0006 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 1.62 MB Location: DARDANELLES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter Enters the Black Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.