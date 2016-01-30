Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Porter Enters the Black Sea [Image 7 of 9]

    USS Porter Enters the Black Sea

    DARDANELLES

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210128-N-BM428-0006 CANAKKALE STRAIT (Jan. 28, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Christopher Martino stands watch on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) while the ship transits the Canakkale Strait, Jan. 28, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    This work, USS Porter Enters the Black Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

