210127-N-BM428-0016 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 27, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fuller prepares diner aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) while the ship transits the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 27, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2016 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 08:09 Photo ID: 6500824 VIRIN: 210127-N-BM428-0016 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.03 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter Transits the Mediterranean Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.