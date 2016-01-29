210127-N-BM428-0016 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 27, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fuller prepares diner aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) while the ship transits the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 27, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 08:09
|Photo ID:
|6500824
|VIRIN:
|210127-N-BM428-0016
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Porter Transits the Mediterranean Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
