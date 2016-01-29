Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Porter Transits the Mediterranean Sea [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Porter Transits the Mediterranean Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.29.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210127-N-BM428-0022 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 27, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Deaire Andrew prepares diner aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) while the ship transits the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 27, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2016
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 08:09
    Photo ID: 6500831
    VIRIN: 210127-N-BM428-0022
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter Transits the Mediterranean Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Porter Transits the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Porter Transits the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Porter Transits the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Porter Transits the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Porter Transits the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Porter Transits the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Porter Enters the Black Sea
    USS Porter Enters the Black Sea
    USS Porter Enters the Black Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #C6F
    #FDNF
    #DDG78
    #USSPorter
    #9thPatrol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT