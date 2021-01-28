Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Team Andersen recognizes 56th Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week [Image 4 of 4]

    Team Andersen recognizes 56th Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week

    GUAM

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Ciera Williams, 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron chief of pharmacy operations, reaches for a medication in the pharmacy at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 28, 2021. During the last week of January, members of Andersen AFB recognized all the hard work done by Airmen in the Biomedical Science Corps in honor of the 56th Annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 22:12
    Photo ID: 6500291
    VIRIN: 210128-F-VU029-1085
    Resolution: 6547x4370
    Size: 18.49 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Andersen recognizes 56th Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Andersen recognizes 56th Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week
    Team Andersen recognizes 56th Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week
    Team Andersen recognizes 56th Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week
    Team Andersen recognizes 56th Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Andersen recognizes 56th Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Andersen AFB
    mission readiness
    AFMS
    Team Andersen
    Biomedical Science Corps
    56th Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT