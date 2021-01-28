Capt. Ciera Williams, 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron chief of pharmacy operations, reaches for a medication in the pharmacy at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 28, 2021. During the last week of January, members of Andersen AFB recognized all the hard work done by Airmen in the Biomedical Science Corps in honor of the 56th Annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 22:12 Photo ID: 6500291 VIRIN: 210128-F-VU029-1085 Resolution: 6547x4370 Size: 18.49 MB Location: GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Andersen recognizes 56th Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.