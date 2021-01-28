Team Andersen recognizes 56th Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week

Capt. Kevin Malina, 36th Medical Operations Squadron mental health provider, speaks with an Airman during a session in his office at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 28, 2021. Over the past 56 years, the Biomedical Science Corps has undergone changes, adapted, and innovated to provide the best care possible for the Airmen they service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

