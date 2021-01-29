Team Andersen recognizes 56th Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week

Photo By Senior Airman Aubree Owens | Capt. Ciera Williams, 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron chief of pharmacy...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Aubree Owens | Capt. Ciera Williams, 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron chief of pharmacy operations, reaches for a medication in the pharmacy at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 28, 2021. During the last week of January, members of Andersen AFB recognized all the hard work done by Airmen in the Biomedical Science Corps in honor of the 56th Annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens) see less | View Image Page

Members of Andersen Air Force Base recognized all the hard work done by Airmen in the Biomedical Science Corps in honor of the 56th Annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week, Jan. 25-29, 2021.

The BSC is the frontline of Air Force Medical Services readiness, bringing global health engagement while enhancing world-wide medical response. As a diverse corps, the BSC comprises 17 different medical specialties, and each section plays a role in making medical squadrons effective at military bases all around the world.

“BSCs are composed of a broad spectrum of medical specialties. Together, we provide care for the specialized needs of our Airmen and their families,” said Capt. Ciera Williams, 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron chief of pharmacy operations. “From building mental resiliency to maintaining eye health, we ensure our Airmen are Fit to Fight.”

The 17 specialties within the BSC are: physical therapy, optometry, podiatry, physician assistant, audiology and speech pathology, psychology, social worker, occupational therapy, aerospace physiology, biomedical scientist, clinical dietitian, bioenvironmental engineering, public health officer, entomology, pharmacy, medical lab officer, and health physicist.

“As a clinical social worker, I am responsible for providing mental health diagnoses; treatment; research; consultation; and preventive programs for individuals, families, groups, and organizations. This includes working with active duty members, their families, command teams and unit members, as well as other healthcare providers in numerous ways to promote and support well-being,” said Capt. Brittney Leonard, 36th Medical Support Squadron clinical social worker.

The purpose of the corps is to provide a range of subject matter experts to help with the productivity, quality care, and force performance within the Air Force.

“During COVID-19, it has become even more important to promote mental and emotional wellness to ensure members’ remain resilient throughout the duration of the pandemic,” said Leonard. “My overall goal from a mental health standpoint is to ensure members are 100 percent mission ready and able to engage in the fight.”

Over the past 56 years, the BSC has undergone changes, adapted, and innovated, so they can provide the best care possible for the Airmen they service. This is not only vital to maintaining readiness within the 36th Wing and Andersen AFB, but throughout the entire Air Force.