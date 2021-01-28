Team Andersen recognizes 56th Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week

enior Airman Jules Bea, 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron laboratory technician, looks into a microscope in the laboratory at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 28, 2021. The Biomedical Science Corps is the frontline of Air Force Medical Services readiness, bringing global health engagement while enhancing world-wide medical response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

