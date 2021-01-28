Acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk places a wreath at the Space Shuttle Challenger Memorial during NASA's Day of Remembrance at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 28, 2021. During this remembrance day, several wreaths are laid at memorials and gravesites in memory of those men and women who lost their lives in the quest for space exploration. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 16:22 Photo ID: 6500014 VIRIN: 210128-A-IW468-811 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 16.24 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NASA Day of Remembrance [Image 21 of 21], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.