A sentinel participates in the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, January 28, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 16:21
|Photo ID:
|6500007
|VIRIN:
|210128-A-IW468-612
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.19 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NASA Day of Remembrance [Image 21 of 21], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
