    NASA Day of Remembrance [Image 14 of 21]

    NASA Day of Remembrance

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    Acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk, NASA personnel and others visit Arlington National Cemetery during NASA Day of Remembrance, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 28, 2021. During this remembrance day, several wreaths are laid at memorials and gravesites in memory of those men and women who lost their lives in the quest for space exploration. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 16:21
    Photo ID: 6500010
    VIRIN: 210128-A-IW468-708
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.37 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASA Day of Remembrance [Image 21 of 21], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

