Arkansas Air National Guardsmen support presidential inauguration

Members of the Arkansas National Guard board a C-130H aircraft assigned to the 189th Airlift Wing at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark. The 189th Operations Group flew more than 500 Army National Guardsmen using 11 aircraft and 78 air crew members to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles)

