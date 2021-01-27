Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas Air National Guardsmen support presidential inauguration [Image 1 of 5]

    Arkansas Air National Guardsmen support presidential inauguration

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Air National Guard emergency responders travel to support the presidential inauguration Jan. 17, 20201, near Mt. Pleasant, Penn. A total of Five Mobile Emergency Operations Centers were activated to provide response to the national capitol region in the event of an increase in operations. (Courtesy Photo)

