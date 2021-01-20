Members of the Homeland Reaction Force planning team and HRF Joint Operations Center brief Mobile Emergency Operations Center managers while on standby status in support of the 59th presidential inauguration Jan. 20, 2021, near Indian Town Gap, Penn. MEOCs around the nation were activated in the event operations tempos at the inauguration were elevated for National Guard troops in the D.C. area. (Courtesy photo)
This work, Arkansas Air National Guardsmen support presidential inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Arkansas Air National Guardsmen support presidential inauguration
