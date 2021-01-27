Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas Air National Guardsmen support presidential inauguration [Image 3 of 5]

    Arkansas Air National Guardsmen support presidential inauguration

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Members of the National Guard chaplain corps stand by to support Guard troops during the 59th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 20, 20201, in Washington D.C. The Arkansas Air National Guard provided two members of the chaplain corps to provide service to members during the domestic deployment. (Courtesy Photo)

    This work, Arkansas Air National Guardsmen support presidential inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arkansas Air National Guardsmen support presidential inauguration

