Members of the National Guard chaplain corps stand by to support Guard troops during the 59th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 20, 20201, in Washington D.C. The Arkansas Air National Guard provided two members of the chaplain corps to provide service to members during the domestic deployment. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 13:15
|Photo ID:
|6499648
|VIRIN:
|210127-Z-HN461-0003
|Resolution:
|393x808
|Size:
|200.37 KB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas Air National Guardsmen support presidential inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Arkansas Air National Guardsmen support presidential inauguration
