Members of the National Guard chaplain corps stand by to support Guard troops during the 59th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 20, 20201, in Washington D.C. The Arkansas Air National Guard provided two members of the chaplain corps to provide service to members during the domestic deployment. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 13:15 Photo ID: 6499648 VIRIN: 210127-Z-HN461-0003 Resolution: 393x808 Size: 200.37 KB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arkansas Air National Guardsmen support presidential inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.