200910-N-OQ857-1004
VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Sept. 10, 2020) Cmdr. Kristel O’Cañas, prospective commanding officer of the dock landing ship USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41), arrives at the ship’s change of command ceremony while pier side at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, Sept. 10, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Austin Lowry)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 11:09
|Photo ID:
|6499540
|VIRIN:
|200910-N-OQ857-1004
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|612.47 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT