USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) Change of Command

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Sept. 10, 2020) The official party stands during the change of command ceremony of the dock landing ship USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41), at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, Sept. 10, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Austin Lowry)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 11:09
|Photo ID:
|6499539
|VIRIN:
|200910-N-OQ857-1006
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
