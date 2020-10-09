USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) Change of Command

200910-N-OQ857-1006

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Sept. 10, 2020) The official party stands during the change of command ceremony of the dock landing ship USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41), at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, Sept. 10, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Austin Lowry)

