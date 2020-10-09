Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) Change of Command [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) Change of Command

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41)

    200910-N-OQ857-1005
    VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Sept. 10, 2020) Cmdr. Kristel O’Cañas, prospective commanding officer of the dock landing ship USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41), speaks during the ship’s change of command ceremony while pier side at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, Sept. 10, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Austin Lowry)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 11:09
    Photo ID: 6499538
    VIRIN: 200910-N-OQ857-1005
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    USS Whidbey Island
    LSD 41

