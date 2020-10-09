USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) Change of Command

200910-N-OQ857-1005

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Sept. 10, 2020) Cmdr. Kristel O’Cañas, prospective commanding officer of the dock landing ship USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41), speaks during the ship’s change of command ceremony while pier side at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, Sept. 10, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Austin Lowry)

