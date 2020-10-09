USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) Change of Command

200910-N-OQ857-1001

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Sept. 10, 2020) Cmdr. Kristel O’Cañas, commanding officer of the dock landing ship USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41), receives her command-at-sea insignia from her sons after assuming command of the ship while pier side at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, Sept. 10, 2020. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

