200910-N-OQ857-1001
VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Sept. 10, 2020) Cmdr. Kristel O’Cañas, commanding officer of the dock landing ship USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41), receives her command-at-sea insignia from her sons after assuming command of the ship while pier side at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, Sept. 10, 2020. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 11:09
|Photo ID:
|6499537
|VIRIN:
|200910-N-OQ857-1001
|Resolution:
|777x1600
|Size:
|744.95 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT