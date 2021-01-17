Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC3/82DRE [Image 8 of 9]

    JRTC3/82DRE

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Cody Parsons 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    An Army train departs from Fort Bragg N.C. en route to Fort Polk, La, for the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division’s Joint Readiness Training Center rotation, January 13th, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit’s deployment readiness since the assumption of responsibility as the Army’s Immediate Response Force in December 2020. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Cody Parsons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 17:47
    This work, JRTC3/82DRE [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Cody Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Fort Bragg
    3rd Brigade Combat Team
    JRTC3/82DRE

